CHAMPAIGN — The cause of a fire Monday afternoon at a Champaign home remained undetermined, fire officials said.
The Champaign Fire Department responded at 1:49 p.m. Monday to a report from a neighbor about a fire in a single-story home at 1220 Gertrude Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the home, and had the fire — which was primarily confined to the attic — quickly extinguished, according to fire officials.
Two adults were home at the time. Nobody was injured, but the home occupants will be displaced due to the damage.