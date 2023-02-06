DANVILLE — The cause of a Friday morning house fire in Danville remains under investigation.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said the fire at 6 S. Kansas St. started in the kitchen. Firefighters were called at 10:56 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, “we had ... heavy smoke around the roof area and eaves of the home with fire mainly in the back side of the house,” Marcott said. “We had the fire pretty much knocked down in five-10 minutes” using hand lines.
One occupant was outside when firefighters reached the scene.
Damage was estimated at $25,000 for the house, mainly in the kitchen, and $5,000 in the rest of the single-story ranch home, including an attached garage.
Marcott said firefighters didn’t have any particular difficulty fighting the blaze.
“Just a little bit of cold,” he said.
Twelve firefighters responded and were on scene for about two hours with three engines, one ladder truck and a command car. They remained on the scene checking for fire extension.
No injuries were reported.
Marcott said the home did not have a working smoke detector.