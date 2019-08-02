CHAMPAIGN — A celebration of life service for a community leader, Parkland professor and World War II veteran is set for Tuesday.

The service for Anna Wall Scott, who died June 8 at age 93, will be at 1 p.m. at the college in Champaign.

Mrs. Scott desegregated the Champaign Department of Public Aid, was the first woman to be elected to the Democratic State Central Committee and was a charter member of the Urbana Human Relations Commission.

Groups sponsoring the memorial include the American Legion, Bethel Church, Champaign County NAACP, Masonic Lonestar/Eastern Star Deborah Chapter 27, the National Council for Negro Women and Parkland.