Local police are investigating the possibility that smash-and-grab burglaries at three T-Mobile stores in Urbana and Champaign early Sunday are related.
An Urbana police report said as police were dealing early Sunday with a shooting at Lincoln Square Mall, there was an alarm at the T-Mobile store, 110 E. University Ave., U, at 12:53 a.m.
Within 30 seconds, two people had smashed the front door, entered and stole at least nine cellphones valued at about $8,000, the report said. It’s believed they were men but the only description was that they were wearing puffy coats. One carried a backpack.
Forty minutes later, at 1:33 a.m., a Champaign police report said unidentified persons smashed the front door of the T-Mobile at 61 E. Marketview Drive and stole three electronic watches.
Seven minutes after that, at 1:40 a.m., two unidentified people damaged a door at the T-Mobile at 2504 N. Prospect Ave. and stole a cellphone.
That report said one had on a black jacket and black pants, was wearing a mask and gloves and had an orange book bag. The second person was wearing a black puffy jacket, gray pants, a mask and gloves.
Anyone with information on any of these burglaries is urged to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320, Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous and may qualify for cash rewards of up to $1,000.