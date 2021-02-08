CHAMPAIGN — In a reversal of policy, Unit 4 Schools will permit limited spectators at high school basketball and boys' swimming and diving meets beginning Feb. 15.
Unit 4 officials on Monday informed parents of the change, which affects the Centennial and Champaign Central athletic programs. Urbana School District was in the same boat as Unit 4 Schools and, as of Monday afternoon, still isn't allowing spectators at the Tigers' sporting events.
The News-Gazette's Anthony Zilis reported last week that Unit 4 Schools and the Urbana School District opted to prohibit fans from attending athletic contests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unit 4 officials, via Twitter, published the following details of the organization's revised spectator guidelines:
— Each athlete will receive two tickets per contest;
— Attendees must sign a waiver and agree to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines;
— Remain in assigned seat(s).
IDPH rules pertaining to the pandemic permit up to 50 spectators at sporting events — indoor or outdoor — for schools within a region that meets Phase 4 of IDPH mitigations. Presently, all of the state's 11 regions are operating in Phase 4, but the decision to allow fans at events is being left up to individual school districts and leadership groups.
Spectators do not include athletes, coaches, event personnel (officials, scorekeepers), media or cheer squads.
The Unit 4 tweet indicates "spectators will be allowed at district high school athletic events," which suggests the current policy could carry over into Centennial and Champaign Central's IHSA spring and summer seasons.