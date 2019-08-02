CHAMPAIGN — Last week, Unit 4 fulfilled a state safety requirement by having more than 1 million pounds of concrete panels set over 24 hours in creating Centennial High School's new storm shelter.
“That’s the equivalent of approximately 40 school buses,” said David Brauer, the district's director of communications.
Buses will not be allowed, however.
“It’s basically a state requirement for us to have a storm shelter to account for everyone in the building, including visitors,” Brauer said. “You create a box within a box.”
The shelter, which will be in the gym, Brauer said, is state of the art.
“They did state it could survive winds equivalent to a hurricane,” Brauer said, so presumably it will keep the students safe from tornadoes as well.
The shelter is part of Centennial's $63.3 million expansion and renovation, which is itself part of a massive reworking of Unit 4 schools approved by taxpayers in 2016.
The Centennial goals include renovating/repairing infrastructure, including HVAC, windows and security systems; and modernizing classrooms and common spaces, such as the auditorium, cafeteria and large gym.