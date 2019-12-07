Centennial senior’s goal: ‘Help everyone’
CHAMPAIGN — Music has been central to Noni Crawford’s life for as long as she can remember.
She started piano lessons at age 3 (and later picked up violin and flute). She played drums and tambourine with her musical older brotherr Elijah, and listened to jazz, rock, blues, classical — whatever she could find.
But singing is Crawford’s passion, whether it’s belting out Christina Aguilera’s “Hurt” at a choir performance (now on YouTube), capturing the role of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” during her first-ever theater audition, or joining in a poignant duet with her brother at their grandfather’s funeral.
“It makes me happy, and I enjoy doing it,” said Crawford, 17. “Singing is one of the things that transcends all languages and cultures. It really can make a difference in people’s lives.”
Toward that end, Crawford will be a guest star with a Garden Hills Elementary group singing at tonight’s annual Tons O’ Fun Band & Friends Christmas Show benefiting Developmental Services Center.
They will perform “Let there be peace on Earth” — a particularly meaningful choice for Crawford.
The talented Centennial High School senior and 12 of her classmates are raising money for a “peace pilgrimage” to the Martin Luther King Center Atlanta in February, where they will attend a two-day intensive workshop on nonviolence.
***
Centennial English teacher Jen Hindes learned about the workshop as she was researching creative ways to combat violence. Hindes, who also advises Centennial’s “Empower” and wanted to give her students those same tools.
Empower was started about three years ago by students concerned about friends who were survivors of sexual harassment or assault. They provide mutual support and education about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships. They’re also learning to become leaders by tackling big issues, such as improving the school’s sexual harassment policy.
“Our students feel like the problems in this world can be confronted. I love that about them,” she said.
The students will present what they learn at the MLK Center to school administrators and community groups, she said.
“This trip offers an opportunity to have 13 powerful leaders who are going to be the seeds of our community,” said Hindes, who hopes to take a bigger group next year. “It’s not just an investment in each student, it’s an investment in a better world.”
The district is providing transportation but the group needs money for conference fees, hotels and other costs. Supporters can drop off a check at Centennial, email Hindes at hindesje@u4sd.org, or donate online at www.peacepilgrimage.org.
It’s a diverse group of students saying “we together want to stop this,” whether it’s shootings, fights or students bringing guns to school, said Unit 4 music choral director Marian Wyatt. “That is the beautiful piece.”
Crawford, a member of Empower, said her parents always emphasized fighting injustice through nonviolence. She thinks it’s “extremely important” for her generation to learn those skills, noting the prevalence of school shootings and other violence in the news.
“That is a constant fear for all of us,” she said.
***
She’s always been an activist at heart, inspired by her mom, Kim Crawford, a Centennial alum who grew up in Champaign and moved back to the community from Alabama a few years ago.
“She goes out of her way to help everyone,” she said.
Kim Crawford said she and her ex-husband were active as community volunteers and always took their kids with them to vote. A licensed skin-care therapist, she has volunteered to do make-up for breast cancer survivors. And her mother, who grew up in Mississippi, was arrested while marching for civil rights.
“We sort of get it naturally,” she said.
As a child Noni Crawford dreamed of studying at Oxford University like her role model, Rachel Maddow, and becoming a lawyer. But that changed during her freshman year as she got involved in service activities. Now she wants to become a psychologist, specializing in helping teens.
“I realized how much of a difference I could make by reaching out to people in my community,” she said. “I am good at talking to people and helping them.”
Besides her work in Empower, she has been a member of Key Club, Interact, French Honor Society and GirlsRISE, a Centennial group that teaches students how to fight racial inequality. She also mentors students at Bottenfield Elementary School and volunteered with the Champaign Police Department — and is balancing three AP classes and a dual-credit English course.
She’s been accepted to five colleges so far — DePaul, University of Illinois Chicago, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Truman State and IUPUI in Indianapolis — and is still waiting to hear back from Illinois, Spelman College and Howard University.
After becoming the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree, she hopes to join the Peace Corps and do youth development in the Philippines, then return to graduate school to get her Ph.D.
“I’ve always wanted to break boundaries, and so I’ve always been an inquisitive person. When I was little I used to watch the news with my parents, and I still do,” she said.
Wyatt said Crawford sets an example for others, with “a very mature way of presenting herself. She’s either going to be a governor, a senator or president.”
