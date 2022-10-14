CHAMPAIGN — A Centennial High student has been charged with bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday, authorities said.
At a Friday hearing, Judge Roger Webber ordered that the 16-year-old male be detained at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center "because he is a risk to the public."
The student is facing one count of unlawful use of weapons, a class 3 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Webber that the juvenile carried a backpack through the school metal detectors at the beginning of the school day. The alarms went off and school officials found a .38 caliber revolver loaded with three rounds of ammunition in the backpack.
The juvenile ran but was taken into custody by police, authorities said. He told the officers that he carries the gun for protection, the Champaign County state's attorney's office said Friday, but refused to tell officers were he obtained the gun.
Unit 4 installed metal detectors at both Centennial and Central high schools in January.
In a Thursday letter to Centennial families, the district noted that "because the system worked, the student did not pass the entryway with the weapon. There was no need for a lockdown and school (continued) on its normal schedule.
"Unit 4 Schools is taking this matter seriously and it will be addressed in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."