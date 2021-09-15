CHAMPAIGN — Local police are looking for a Champaign man accused of having a gun inside Centennial High School last week.
A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Pereze Collier, 18, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, after he was charged with threatening a school building.
Police said on Sept. 8, they received a report of a person who allegedly displayed a gun inside the school, prompting the school to be placed on immediate lockdown.
Their preliminary investigation indicates Collier, a Centennial student, was arguing with other students. During that exchange, witnesses saw him display an object that appeared to be a firearm that had been in his backpack. At no point was the gun fired, police said.
On Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office filed the Class 4 felony charge against Collier and Judge Jason Bohm issued a warrant for his arrest with a $500,000 bond.
Police described Collier as Black, 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, or submitting tips online at 373tips.com or with the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
At a news conference two days following the gun in the building, Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer said additional security measures, such as hand-held metal-detecting wands, were being put to use in the middle and high schools.