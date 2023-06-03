Central team
Champaign Central players and coaches celebrate their sectional title on Saturday in Lincoln.

LINCOLN — Champaign Central baseball is one step closer to another trip to state, the Maroons scoring late to beat Rochester 4-2 in a tense Class 3A sectional championship game on Saturday.

The Maroons, adding hardware to a season that already has included Big 12 Conference and regional titles, broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh inning. Kendall Crawford singled and advanced on Mitchell Crompton’s bunt. Carter Bleakney’s triple gave the Maroons the lead, which was padded when courtesy runner Torian Rhone scored on T.J. Pipkins’ single through a drawn-in infield.

The Maroons, who last made the Final Four in 2017, can get there again with a win in Monday’s Decatur Super-sectional. Game time is 6 p.m. at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus.

