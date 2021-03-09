CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 is planning on holding graduation ceremonies for both Champaign Central and Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field behind Centennial on May 25, Deputy Superintendent of Leadership Laura Taylor said at Monday’s board meeting.
Central’s graduation will be held at 4 p.m., while Centennial’s will be held at 8 on that Tuesday.
Last year, the district held completely virtual graduations, but this year, they were able to plan out proper spacing for people to congregate at the stadium.
The district hasn’t looked into holding ceremonies involving last year’s seniors, because there simply hasn’t been demand for it, Taylor said.
Taylor was asked whether the district considered McKinley Field, where a brand new football stadium and track was built, was considered for Central’s graduation. The stadium, which is not intended to be used for varsity football games, didn’t allow for enough parking and also is smaller than than Tommy Stewart Field.
Next year, the district is hoping to resume its regular practice of holding graduations on the University of Illinois campus at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and State Farm Center.
The Unit 4 School District will propose phasing out its gifted program at Monday’s board meeting, superintendent Susan Zola said in a letter to families.
In the letter, Zola identified declining enrollment numbers in gifted classes and the lack of diversity in those classes as the reasoning for the shift.
“As we work to improve our accelerated learning programs, promote desegregation, and increase access to rigor within our schools, we are proposing changes to our gifted education program,” Zola said. “Based on this and the work of the strategic plan, District administration will recommend the gradual phasing out of the self-contained elementary gifted programming to the Board of Education on Monday, March 8th.”
According to the district’s 2020 report card, 4.4 percent of the district’s White students were identified as gifted, while 1.2 percent its Black students, 1.2 percent of its Hispanic students, and 12.3 percent of its Asian students were identified as gifted.
Students currently in gifted classes will “see little to no change,” Zola said, and they’ll stay in the same building, “provided that staffing is available.”
“Unit 4 remains committed to serving all students and meeting students’ learning needs by increasing access to our most rigorous learning opportunities, strengthening our use of differentiated instruction, and building long-lasting school and family relationships,” Zola’s letter read. “We believe that these are vital steps in helping us provide a more inclusive and equitable educational experience for all of the students we serve.”