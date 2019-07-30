CHAMPAIGN — Sometimes, complexity is a good thing.
That’s part of the idea behind changes coming to Central and Centennial high school campuses this year as the buildings’ pilot revised versions of what’s called “social probation.”
Previously, the system worked fairly simply: on a weekly basis, student data — attendance, academic, discipline — was collected and monitored to determine a student’s eligibility to participate every week in extracurricular activities, either as an observer or participant.
But like any system, it wasn’t perfect. That’s why, for the past two years, students and staff have been working to change the punitive system into a more restorative one — as well as one based on better data collection.
Now, student data will be measured in three-week periods, and a new three-level system will be put in place to help students define where they fall according to the new system.
In the top tier: students with no academic or behavioral issues. The bottom level, reserved for students with multiple issues, will be called the “restricted level.” A middle level is where all other students will fall.
It’s meant to help curb some of the problems with the former system — like the one Central Principal Joe Williams said he had heard about from a student earlier this summer.
Williams knew the student and was aware he didn’t have major academic or disciplinary issues — yet, he had been put on social probation for two consecutive weeks.
“He said, ‘One time, my teacher didn’t grade a test in time for me, so I was on social probation,’” Williams recalled.
And when the same student took a make-up test, it wasn’t graded on time, either — extending the social probation for another week.
Stories like that helped form the new system, Williams said.
“Getting the student voice in there was really important,” he said.
* * * *
Now, when students move to the “restricted” level, they’ll be expected to work with staff to come up with a correctional plan. If that’s academic, it could look like working “with their teachers to develop a plan for improvement (e.g. make up missed work, ask for re-teaching of material, etc.),” according to an email from Williams, sent to Central families last week.
“The new system supports that desire — students who are given restrictions due to academics can work with their teacher(s), and as a result, the restrictions would be lifted. We have similar procedures in place regarding attendance and discipline as well.”
Part of it, Williams added, is an emphasis students and staff have been trying to develop on failure — and how it happens to everyone.
“Over the past couple of years, we as a high school — we’ve done a lot of work with our staff and students on the fact that people are going to fail,” Williams said. “It’s just a part of life that people fail; when you take risks, you’re going to fail.”
The new system seeks to help students not fear failure.
* * * *
Some parents have already weighed in with feedback, including skepticism. Williams said he had heard the policy sounded like rewarding kids for doing what’s expected of them.
“There is a balance: you don’t want to reward every little thing, but on the other hand, we also know there are some students who need incentives,” he said.
Those incentives, staff and students hope, will come in the form of weekly prize drawings that only students who aren’t on the “restricted” list will be eligible to join.
Prior to this pilot, Williams said social probation didn’t always faze students — sometimes, they didn’t care about missing a particular event.
But with drawings for movie passes, gift cards, parking passes and other small gifts, there’s more incentive to stay out of the bottom rung. (School officials are still looking for donations, too, from parents or businesses or anyone with $5 to $10 to donate to the cause).
Will the new incentives work?
“We have no idea if the initiative will work,” Williams said. “We’re just trying it.”