Central-Urbana football at McKinley Field? Unit 4 board OKs discussing deal with city
CHAMPAIGN — It still requires the city council’s signoff, but a push by parents and players to stage one Champaign Central varsity football game at the new-and-improved McKinley Field advanced a few yards forward Monday night.
With 10 uniformed Maroons players cheering from the gallery — “my guys,” Superintendent Shelia Boozer said — the Unit 4 school board gave its blessing to the Central Football Booster Club’s proposal to try to play one Saturday afternoon football game, on Sept. 24 against Urbana, at their recently renovated practice home.
The next step: to convince city leaders — and more importantly, residents of the McKinley Field neighborhood — that the Maroons deserve to play on the turf they use for practice, rather than bus to their shared “home” on Centennial’s campus, Tommy Stewart Field.
“I understand that it’s one district, so therefore, it’s for all of our children, but that’s not the truth,” Central football coach Tim Turner told the board. “The truth is when we walk into that (Centennial) building, with all of the baby blue, ‘Go Chargers’ and all of that, that defeats my men sometimes.
“That defeats my team — just to have to walk in there and see: This isn’t our home. This isn’t our home field. The idea of having to do that time after time after time after time, it’s just not fair to these kids.”
For even one Central game to take place on McKinley Field, an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the district would have to be amended.
Due in part to concerns from residents about late, loud Friday nights in their neighborhood, Unit 4 and the city agreed prior to the passage of district’s 2016 referendum that there would be no varsity football games played at the $7.1 million, newly-renovated field.
In March, booster club dad Patrick Rouse asked the district to ask the city to consider a concession: to allow just one true home game for the Maroons’ football team, to be played during daylight hours at McKinley, a walk from Central.
That led to Monday’s 6-0 vote at the Mellon Administrative Building during what briefly turned into a Central pep rally. Officially, the board's action was to recommend Unit 4 pursue "the possibility of an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement between the district and the city of Champaign that would allow a Central varsity football game to be played at McKinley Field" in 2022.
"We're all in," Boozer told the players on hand.
School board members encouraged the Maroons to help sell the idea to residents. Who knows, Boozer said, if they can make a compelling case now, maybe it will lead to more Central games at McKinley.
That’s what Brock VanDever is hoping. One of two Maroons to address the board at Monday’s meeting, the sophomore-to-be pushed for a more permanent solution.
“It doesn’t make sense why we have to go to our rival’s school and play on our rival’s field,” he said. “… When I’m a senior, I hope I can play all my games at McKinley and we don’t have to ever go to Centennial.”