MAHOMET — The CEO of Mahomet-based Farm Credit Illinois died unexpectedly this week at the age of 47.
Tom Tracy died Wednesday from health complications, FCI said in a statement.
“Tom was an extraordinary executive with a brilliant financial mind and a kind and charitable heart,” Farm Credit Chairman Eric Mosbey and interim CEO Aaron Johnson said in a joint statement. “Tom had an unwavering commitment to growing a financially strong cooperative for its farm owners — all while promoting an engaging and family-like work culture.”
Mr. Tracy, who lived in White Heath, joined Farm Credit Illinois in 2009.
In 2015, he was named president and CEO of the ag lending and insurance company, which has about 220 full-time employees, 8,690 members and a $4.34 billion loan portfolio.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Paula; sister Holly Keleher; wife Erin; and children Alex and Maggie, according to his obituary.
Mr. Tracy grew up in Ivesdale and graduated from Bement High and the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale School of Aviation. He later took course work at Parkland College that he needed to complete his MBA at Eastern Illinois University, which he received in 2001.
When Parkland celebrated its 50th anniversary three years ago, Mr. Tracy was named one of its 50 notable alumni.
“Prior to joining FCI, he worked 20 years in banking and served as a senior officer and board member of a publicly traded financial institution,” Mosbey and Johnson said.
“His capstone position was helping the agricultural community dear to his heart as the CEO of Farm Credit Illinois,” according to his obituary. “Tom had a friendly greeting for everyone, truly loved his work, and went out of his way to provide a supportive and accommodating work community.”
He supported Parkland and local charities, and served on the Kirby Hospital Foundation board in Monticello.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy.