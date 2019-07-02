CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 1-year-old girl who died after a pellet rifle went off in a Champaign home on Monday.
On Tuesday, Coroner Duane Northrup identified the girl as Loryn I. Brown of Champaign. He said she died after the pellet rifle was discharged in a home in the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive.
Miss Brown was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m. Monday in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northrup said preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Tuesday indicated the girl died from a pellet-rifle wound to her chest. An inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said officers were called to the location early Monday afternoon.
“Although we are continuing to investigate the incident involving the 1-year-old, our preliminary investigation suggests this was a tragic accident,” Yelich said. “We don’t believe there was any intent, and we don’t believe this was an instance of gun violence. This was a sad, unfortunate accident.”
Yelich said there were no arrests in connection with the incident.
The death is under investigation by Champaign police and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.