CHAMPAIGN — A 13-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in the city.
Champaign police said the youth received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm about 8:45 p.m. Monday while playing outside in the 1200 block of Clock Street. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that he was playing with other children when he the shots were fired, after which a white sport utility vehicle sped off and other men in dark clothing were seen running in the area.
Police ask anyone with information or video footage that could help them identify the shooter or shooters to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
The city has endured more than 165 reports of shots fired in 2021. Ten people have died in fatal shootings.