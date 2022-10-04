URBANA — A Champaign 17-year-old who admitted tossing a gun used to murder a Lyft driver in Urbana earlier this year was sentenced to probation and released from custody Tuesday afternoon.
Na’Shown Fenderson, who listed an address in the 2300 block of South Barberry Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday as an adult to a single count of obstructing justice in connection with the death of Kristian Philpotts.
The 29-year-old Chicago man, working as a Lyft driver in Urbana to earn money for veterinary school, was shot in the head on Jan. 12 as he drove three teen-age boys to a home in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Fenderson has agreed to testify against co-defendant Tyjohn Williams, 17, who is believed to have acted alone as the shooter.
Also charged with Mr. Philpotts’ murder is Jahiem Dyer, 17, of Champaign. Court records show that he is scheduled to plead guilty in early November.
Laying out the facts for Judge Roger Webber Tuesday, Larson said Mr. Philpotts was in the front seat of a rental Jeep driving while the teens were in the back, getting a ride to an address on Cottage Grove Avenue.
Near the intersection of Vine Street and Burkwood Court, Mr. Philpotts was shot. He jumped from the running car and collapsed on Vine Street not far away.
Larson said the shooter fled and Fenderson grabbed the gun and threw it on a roof. The quick work of Urbana police, assisted by cooperative citizens in the area and Champaign police, led to the arrests of Dyer and Fenderson within hours of the killing and the identification of Williams as the third suspect.
Williams was arrested in early March in Georgia. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.
Larson said he had no evidence to directly link Fenderson to the shooting. Fenderson has no known prior convictions and has been jailed for 264 days.
His sentence, negotiated by Larson and Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, was for him to serve 30 months of probation, 180 days in jail, have no contact with Williams or Dyer, and to cooperate with the state’s attorney’s office in the preparation of its case against Williams.
In exchange for Fenderson’s testimony against Williams and guilty plea to the Class 4 obstruction charge, Larson agreed to dismiss all the murder charges against Fenderson.