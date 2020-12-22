URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who allegedly snatched a purse from a woman outside a grocery store last week has been charged with three felony offenses.
Artre L. Davis, who listed an address in the 100 block of Kenwood Road, was arraigned Monday for robbery and two counts of aggravated battery, alleging he robbed and hurt a woman over the age of 60 and did so in a public place.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, a 69-year-old woman was entering Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C, when a male grabbed her purse off her shoulder.
The woman tried to pull the purse back but in the process, a bone in her finger broke.
The mugger was seen getting into a Mercury Cougar.
Champaign police obtained surveillance video that helped them get a partial license plate number off the car, which they traced to the Gramercy Apartments in west Champaign, where Davis lives.
Police arrested Davis on Sunday and he admitted being involved in the crime, Larson said. The purse was not recovered.
Police are still looking for the driver of the car.
Larson said Davis had no known prior convictions. Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 13 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted of robbery, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.