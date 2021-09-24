URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a weapon earlier this year without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Robert Turner III, 18, who listed an address in the 900 block of Devonshire Drive, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to that felony Friday and had two other more serious cases dismissed.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who successfully sought to move two of Turner’s three cases to adult court while he was 17 because of their seriousness, said she had to dismiss the other two because the victims could not be found or did not want to testify against Turner.
One was a younger teen, whose family left the area after Turner allegedly robbed him last December at gunpoint of a pair of Nike Jordan shoes that the youth had advertised for sale on Snapchat.
In the other dismissed case, Turner was accused of shooting an 18-year-old Danville man as that man left the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C, on Dec. 31. The victim was uncooperative with police and could not be located as Rietz prepared for trial, she said.
In the case to which he pleaded guilty, Turner admitted that he had a Glock handgun with an extended magazine holding 28 rounds in his sweatshirt pocket on Jan. 25 when members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force went to arrest him on the shooting case.
Previously convicted as a juvenile of robbery and unlawful use of weapons, Turner is not eligible to obtain a firearm owner’s identification card.
The sentence for that offense was the maximum he could receive and his first conviction as an adult, Rietz noted.
Turner was given credit on his sentence for 243 days already served.