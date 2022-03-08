CHAMPAIGN — The city is adding closed captions for all of its produced programming, including city council, board and commission meeting videos.
Newly bought speech-to-text software will churn out captions for all city-broadcast content, for both live meetings and old recordings.
The city now subscribes to the newest Cablecast product from Tightrope Media Systems, a Minneapolis-based software company, for about $4,000 annually, said spokesperson Jeff Hamilton.
“I’m very excited that the City is able to offer this great new service to our residents,” said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release. “Providing closed captions has been a goal of mine for some time and I’m pleased we can now offer them to those who watch City meetings on cable television or online. Making the deliberations of our City government more accessible is very important and I’m proud that Champaign is a leader in offering this great new service to our residents.”
The captions won’t be perfect, Hamilton cautioned, but they’re majorly accurate and the price point is significantly better than a couple years ago, he said.
“To my knowledge, we’re the only public education and government access channel doing full captioning of all of our meetings and live recordings in the state,” he said.
Caption services have been added to all recordings of city meetings since the beginning of 2022. The programming was piloted for a couple weeks before the official launch on Tuesday, he said.
PACE, Inc. center for Independent Living collaborated with the city’s efforts by testing the new tech. Deaf services coordinator Kerry Lowry was “grateful that they were so receptive to our feedback.”
“We believe that these closed captions will be beneficial to many people in our community,” Lowry said. “They'll make the city's televised meetings more accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing communities, as well as for many other populations of people with and without disabilities.”