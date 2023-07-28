Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — Planning to renew your driver’s license soon?
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office said Thursday that it plans to make its 44 busiest driver’s license facilities, among them those in Champaign and Tilton, accessible by appointment only for some services, starting Sept. 1.
Appointments will be required for driver’s licenses, Real IDs and ID card services, along with in-car driving tests.
Walk-ins will still be permitted at those locations for title and registration services and license-plate renewal stickers.
The facilities in Champaign and Tilton (along with those in Bloomington and Decatur and one of the Springfield facilities) are the only ones in central Illinois where appointments are currently offered and will soon be required.
The Secretary of State’s office announced the appointment requirement as part of its “Skip the Line” program aimed at reducing wait times.
Also included will be extended hours at all DMV facilities, which will also be changing their days of operation from Tuesday through Saturday to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to to 5:30 p.m.
Sixteen of the state’s facilities will also have Saturday morning hours, including the one in Champaign.
“Extending the days and hours of operation will also help with our goal of serving customers more efficiently,” said agency spokesman Henry Haupt.
In June, Haupt said appointments were “absolutely not required” at the Champaign facility after Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth complained the office was requiring appointments, making it difficult for the homeless to get their frequently-stolen state IDs replaced.
The IDs are needed for access to housing, she said.
Chynoweth said her office checked multiple times since mid-June, and walk-ins at the Champaign DMV have been accepted.
The extended hours will help, but there needs to continue to be a walk-in option for the homeless, disabled and elderly, especially given a divide in access to technology, according to Chynoweth.
“This is an unacceptable business practice,” she said about the upcoming change to appointment-only.
The Secretary of State’s office is offering two options to schedule appointments: online at ilsos.gov or by calling 844-817-4649.