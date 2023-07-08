CHAMPAIGN — A fire at a west Champaign apartment complex has displaced the occupants of one apartment.
Champaign firefighters were called to 401 Ginger Bend Drive about 10 a.m. and found smoke coming from the first floor of a center unit of the two-story building that is part of the Ginger Creek apartments just south of the 2700 block of West Springfield Avenue.
The residents of the apartment had gotten out safely although one received a minor injury and declined first aid treatment. No firefighters were hurt.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire The flames were contained to the one apartment but smoke also damaged the unit above it.
Firefighters were there for about two hours.