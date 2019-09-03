Restaurant questions? Submit them here
CHAMPAIGN — The Great Harvest Bread Company bakery and shop in Champaign will close for good Saturday after nearly two decades in business.
“The rumors are true. We’ll be baking our last loaves this week and permanently closing the bakery on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.,” says a post on the shop’s Facebook page Monday. “We’ve loved sharing our amazing breads and sweets, donating to important events throughout the community, making friends with customers and being part of your daily bread and family traditions.”
The bakery/shop at 2149 S. Neil St., C, opened in 2000. The owners weren’t immediately reached for comment.
According to the Facebook post, the bakery is still taking orders this week from customers who want to stock up, double-bag and freeze breads.
“Watch Facebook for which breads we will be baking daily,” the Facebook post said. “Stop in to say good-bye and to stock up.”