CHAMPAIGN — When LeConte Nix was tabbed as Champaign Central’s new interim boys basketball coach last summer, the Champaign native wanted make sure his players were connected to their hometown beyond basketball.
“It was a big thing for me to get our kids out in the community, to give back,” Nix said.
As a multi-sport star in high school, Nix remembered fondly going to elementary schools to take part in the DARE program with a local police officer.
So he decided to reach out to some of his many friends in the community and create a plan to get his players involved.
First, he reached out to Unit 4 elementary school teachers and administrators to whom he’s grown close through the years. His players, they decided, would go to schools to read books to children.
“They got to go back to the schools they went to, and the little ones got to see them, and they can mentor a little bit and be a positive voice,” Nix said. “That’s how we change all this stuff around here I think.”
Over the winter, Maroon seniors split up and went to all 12 of the district’s elementary schools over their lunch periods.
The interactions, Nix said, weren’t only special for the younger kids.
“They loved interacting with some of the teachers they had,” Nix said. “You just never know who you can impact, and you never know who’s going to be wearing a Central uniform 10 years from now … I’ve gotten a lot of messages saying (the elementary school students) want them to come back.”
Before they return, Nix has another community activity planned.
Next Thursday, the team will treat members of the Champaign police department to dinner at Papa Del’s. They’ll ask questions they’ve prepared and also have casual conversations.
“I want to get our boys out and take the Champaign police officers out for dinner, because they deserve it, and we want to have some conversations with them and build some relationships,” Nix said. “That’s how change happens, through communication. I don’t want our boys to feel like the police are bad people. They’re actually good people.
“We might have a player that might want to be a cop,” he added. “Or, we might have a player on our team that’s nervous when he gets around cops, because they don’t know how to act. We just want to talk about stuff like that.”
By getting his kids involved in the community, Nix hopes to make it a little bit better.
“It really isn’t about wins and losses,” Nix sad. “The ball stops bouncing for everybody … Basketball is a bridge to be better. To be better, kids need to see positive role models, and our kids are great, positive role models.”