A Bloomington woman is facing several charges, including DUI and endangering the life or health of a child, after a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 74 near Champaign, state police report.
State police said at about 8:05 p.m., 23-year-old Ayonna Britt was traveling westbound on I-74 about 2 miles west of the I-57 interchange when she left the road for an unknown reason.
Britt then drove through the center median and across the eastbound lanes of I-74, before rolling over and coming to a rest in the eastbound ditch.
Police said that Britt and her two passengers, including an 8-year-old girl from Champaign, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions are not yet known.
Britt is also facing charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to properly secure a child, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured vehicle.