CHAMPAIGN — New Free Will Baptist Church, Champaign, will celebrate its 33rd church anniversary, starting with nightly pre-anniversary services at 7 tonight and Friday.
The celebration will conclude with afternoon services at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Elder Herbert D. Burnett Sr. is the pastor.
Guest speakers for the anniversary services will be Apostle Larry Simmons, New Generation Christian Fellowship (Sept. 7); the Rev. James Wright, Sheriff’s Temple AOH Church of God (Sept. 8); and the Rev. Ervin Williams, Restoration Urban Ministries (Sept. 10).
New Free Will Baptist Church is located at 601 E. Grove St., Champaign.