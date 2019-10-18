An accidental cooking fire has displaced the resident of an apartment on Champaign's west side.
Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith says crews were called to 2110 West White Street around 2:25 a.m. Friday for a report of a stove top fire.
Smith says the flames were contained to the kitchen and were controlled and extinguished by the apartment's sprinkler system.
He says firefighters ventilated the residence.
Smith says there was minor fire, smoke and water damage to the kitchen. Damages are estimated at $5,000.
There were no injuries in the blaze.