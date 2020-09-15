CHAMPAIGN — At its meeting Tuesday, the Champaign City Council approved a voluntary separation incentive program aimed at cutting the jobs of 15 to 25 city employees.
As the city tries to reduce spending by $5 million to address an expected COVID-19-induced shortfall, Tuesday’s move is expected to save between $1.1 million and $1.8 million.
Employees will apply for the program, and the city council would be informed if any reductions would lead to a change in city services.
A larger incentive will be given to employees that separate before July 1, 2021, and a smaller one after that through the end of next year.
The program was approved unanimously.
“We are in an emergency right now, and time is of the essence,” councilman Tom Bruno said. “It’ll be really nice if the emergency isn’t as dreadful as it might be. But it’s upon us right now, and we have to start acting right now.”
The council also unanimously approved a $74,500 settlement with an 18-year-old who alleged in a federal lawsuit he was arrested with excessive force almost two years ago.
Tavion Jones-Premo alleged that he was pushed into the mud and arrested for no reason after a report of a gunshot nearby.
The city denied that he was arrested for no reason. No charges were ever filed against him related to the gunshot, his attorney, Shawn Barnett, said.
Under the settlement, all officers were dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit.
“The settlement the parties reached is a fair resolution of the matter,” Barnett said. “Tavion was a 16-year-old Black kid who was subjected to excessive force and arrested by members of the Champaign Police Department for no justifiable reason.”
The payment will be made from the city’s Retained Risk fund.
“Both the City and the plaintiff saw the benefit of avoiding the additional expense of litigation and agreed on a settlement,” City Attorney Fred Stavins said. “After reviewing all the facts in the case, and considering the legal fees and expenses on both sides of the litigation, the proposed settlement was determined to be in the best interests of both parties.”