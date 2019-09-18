CHAMPAIGN — Champaign City Council members, unanimously signaling their support for a 3 percent tax on recreational cannabis, took the first steps Tuesday toward regulating its use and sales ahead of legalization Jan. 1.
They spent nearly an hour discussing the implications and possible regulations that could come after recreational-cannabis consumption becomes legal, including questions about social consumption, zoning and jobs.
Council member Clarissa Fourman asked how the city will support people who are currently dealing cannabis illegally if they want to join the legal trade as growers, vendors and transporters.
“There are tons of people who are illegally selling cannabis who have skills that this new industry needs,” Fourman said. “I want to know, if they have felony convictions, I don’t know what the employment regulations will be for that. But my question is, how are we going to support these folks?”
Fourman said that, as it has grown over the past decade, the legal-cannabis business has become “primarily white males, even though the street business is not.”
She also wanted to know whether the city could say where the money from the 3 percent tax will go.
It’s already established that 8 percent of the tax revenue that the state collects from adult-use cannabis will go back to municipalities across Illinois to be specifically invested in law enforcement.
Fourman asked whether the revenue streams from the drug can go to “support unhealthy neighborhoods, and if we can earmark them for things that will impact the social implications” of the new law?
Council member Matt Gladney said that he doesn’t believe legalizing cannabis is a “brave new world.”
“This is something people have been doing for a long time anyway,” Gladney said. “It’s just that now it’s being legalized.”
He said that much like alcohol and cigarettes, cannabis “is a vice that people should be able to consume within certain parameters,” and thought perhaps the state is “overthinking it,” with the opinion that restrictions will likely be loosened in coming years.
Gladney finds that disallowing public consumption is “particularly ridiculous.”
But council member Will Kyles took a harsher stance on cannabis use and consumption, citing the possible adverse social implications it could have on the city.
He said the council should think more about how it will enforce still-illegal cannabis-related consumption on events like Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.
He also wondered how the new law will affect the African-American community and its ability to gain entry into a burgeoning industry.
“From a business standpoint, we have seen that (the cannabis industry) has not been African-American friendly,” Kyles said, citing a study that found just 4 percent of the cannabis workforce in legal states are made up of black people. “We know that access to capital is part of the reason. These industries aren’t cheap. And so from that standpoint and our traditional history of lack of access to capital and banks, we have to acknowledge that those disparities do exist.”