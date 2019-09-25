CHAMPAIGN — Arguing that the deal to bring Costco to town would not have happened without tax incentives provided by the city, staff members defended the city's economic development policies Tuesday before the city council.
Staffers presented council members with a study of the city’s current incentive policies, which staff and some council members argue have transformed the downtown and are instrumental in bringing businesses such as Costco to town.
But some council members said they feel the city places too much focus on big projects and million-dollar developers. They said they want to see more incentives for small businesses, affordable housing, worker co-ops and general improvement projects.
Council member Angie Brix said the city should look at smaller ways to promote economic activity, with such efforts focused on north Champaign and the downtown area. She also advocated for using alternative incentives, like updating infrastructure near the development project or handing over some city property in place of tax reimbursements or direct financial support.
“I like some of what we did already with The Yards,” Brix said of a project that would bring an ice rink suitable for hockey to downtown Champaign. “We should set up certain criteria, particularly when it has to do with improving infrastructure for a project or where we could throw in a parking lot to help.”
Echoing Brix’s comments, council member Alicia Beck said she would be interested in giving economic incentives to locally owned retail businesses that operate as worker cooperatives. She also said the city needs to narrow down the kinds of businesses it wants to locate here, focusing on specific sectors and industries.
“It would be good to be wise and think about what sectors we want to target, so we’re not quite as scattershot,” Beck said. “And I’d like more information on how we might do things like worker cooperatives. Maybe we can think of ways that we would incentivize a local necessity or something lacking in the community that people could come together and be co-owners in.”
Beck also suggested having a program that would help businesses not in economic development districts already set out by the city.
“I was recently talking to a local business owner who really wants the sidewalk in front of his place to be repaired,” Beck said. “He’s not in a tax-increment-financing district; he’s not on our list. But wouldn’t it be nice if we could help him fix that sidewalk?”
Council member Greg Stock said the city should focus more on how it can reach out to people with properties inside incentive districts to encourage more development, especially for small businesses.
“I want to invest in something that isn’t necessarily the usual game of big developers, but something smaller scale to revitalize areas or maintain healthy communities,” he said.
Council member Will Kyles agreed with Stock and said that small-business owners often aren’t aware of the incentives the city has available for them. He also advocated for increased incentives to minority-owned businesses.
“When you listen to small-business owners, they don’t feel as if they have an opportunity,” Kyles said. “They see bigger developments get those dollars, but they don’t see where they fit in.”
Council approves 3 percent sales tax on recreational cannabis
CHAMPAIGN — On the heels of Urbana’s approval of a measure establishing a tax on cannabis sales, the Champaign City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to implement its own in preparation for its legalization next year.
With little fanfare, the council approved the Municipal Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax, which would tax sales of recreational marijuana at 3 percent once it is legal Jan. 1.
Municipalities across the state must give the Illinois Department of Revenue notice by the end of this month of any intention to set up taxes on cannabis sales.
The tax issue is just one part of a larger conversation around the legalization of recreational marijuana in which cities will be setting up policies regarding social consumption, criminal-record expungements, equity, zoning and other topics over the next several months.
Urbana approved its 3 percent tax Sept. 4, and officials there have already begun discussions on related zoning policies.