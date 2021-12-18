Tom Bruno, local attorney and Champaign City Council Member 12-17-21 https://t.co/I2hxcNv1yP via @news_gazette— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) December 17, 2021
CHAMPAIGN — After months of prep work and back-and-forth with city staff and citizens, the Champaign City Council will put the implementation of automated license-plate readers to a vote at Tuesday’s meeting.
On the table: A two-year, $189,000 lease to station 36 plate readers on and around streets near neighborhoods “most frequently affected by gun violence,” mainly in northern Champaign.
If approved, the license-plate readers could be operational as soon as Feb. 28, 2022, according to the resolution.
The first year’s $99,000 price tag (including installation) would be paid for through reallocated police salary savings from the department’s current 26 vacant positions.
Also in the package: a one-year free trial of Raven gunshot detection technology provided by the same company, Flock Group, Inc., based in Atlanta.
The acoustic sensors, according to the resolution, would help detect gunshot noises within a 1.3-square-mile area enclosed by Bloomington Road on the north, McKinley Avenue on the east, Mattis Avenue on the west and Bradley Avenue to the south.
A draft of the policy and procedures around license-plate-reader use for the Champaign Police Department is attached to the resolution as well.
Automated license-plate readers are high-speed cameras that can be placed on traffic lights, exit ramps, street poles or other stationary locations.
They take photos of plates with time and date information, which would be matched to the plate numbers on the police department’s “hot list”: of or associated with stolen vehicles, wanted subjects, missing persons, AMBER alerts, or “other criteria as determined by a Deputy Chief of Police,” according to the Champaign police policy draft.
“ALPRs may also be used to gather information related to active warrants, homeland security, electronic surveillance, suspect interdiction, stolen property recovery, or other legitimate law enforcement purposes. ALPR devices shall not be used to enforce registration violations or City ordinance violations,” the draft states.
Their implementation in response to rising gun violence has drawn involved discussion and debate in C-U, with dozens of public commenters weighing in on the issue for the Champaign and Urbana councils over the past few months.
Citizens in favor of the measure, many from gun violence-impacted communities, hope the license-plate readers will provide a tool to bring justice and answers for grieving families.
Detractors have expressed concerns around privacy and over-policing in primarily Black communities of the city.
The recommended locations for the license-plate readers — laid out in an attached map with the resolution — are mainly north of Bradley Avenue. The proposed locations were, according to the city, determined from the last five years of shooting data in the city.
In past action, Champaign’s council has appeared to favor adopting license-plate readers. Members asked city staff to provide direction on the technology in an 8-to-1 vote during an October study session.
Urbana’s city council voted down the readers in a meeting last month.
Council members Tom Bruno and Vanna Pianfetti spoke with The News-Gazette ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Both said on Friday that they’re in favor of voting for the license-plate readers.
Bruno, who said he’s generally squeamish about increased surveillance from the government, explained his support: “It’s a matter of degree. (ALPRs) are a more limited intrusion on personal privacy than, for instance, a camera that’s watching people on public sidewalks.
“These communities need to have peace of mind and they have a strong desire to leave no stone unturned to get a handle on the problem that’s causing a lot of people to die and a lot of people to be afraid for their own personal safety.”
He pointed out that the University of Illinois Police Department is already implementing five license-plate readers at several popular intersections.
Pianfetti mentioned the support she’s heard in and out of council meetings for the security measure, some of which came during the last study session regarding the city’s separate, holistic $6.2 million gun violence prevention blueprint.
“While there were some people who had some hesitation toward (the readers), there is an overwhelming support from members of the communities most affected by the gun violence and that’s a message I can’t turn away from,” she said.
“I’ve been doing all I can to engage with the communities who are most impacted, talking to moms who’ve lost their sons. It’s hard to say no when they say ‘please give us these readers.’”
This year, there have been 250 confirmed cases of shots fired in Champaign, including 15 gun-related deaths.
“This won’t solve Champaign’s problem but it might result in the apprehension and removal of society a person who’s willing to discharge a gun in public,” Bruno said. “We don’t want people who are willing to do that to continue to do it.”