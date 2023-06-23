CHAMPAIGN — On the same night that they gave their blessing to the city’s fiscal 2024 budget — final tally: $270,572,490, less than a million more than Major League Baseball’s priciest payroll (the Mets) — council members also signed off on a slew of purchases, partnerships and pay raises.
Among them:
$400,000 for the long-time-coming Douglass Park Ballfield Improvement Project, part of a subrecipient agreement with the Champaign Park District.
The city is coming to the project’s rescue after the park district’s requests for $400,000 from the Department of Natural Resources (matching grant) and the office of U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (community project funding) were both denied.
The project calls for a new concessions building with restrooms, a new north ballfield (with a private donor picking up the tab of $299,000) and improvements to both the existing east and south ballfields.
“This is a really exciting and important project,” said Mayor Deb Feinen, who heard “a lot of good buzz and excitement” about it while attending Juneteenth festivities at the park.
$208,398 to buy a “multi-purpose vehicle” — a Ford cargo surveillance van — for the police department from Crime Point Inc. of Camarillo, Calif.
It will replace a 1989 Chevy with 45,320 miles on the odometer and outdated technology. That vehicle, which was donated to the city, will be sold at internet auction.
Why do police need a surveillance van outfitted with “high-tech camera systems with high-definition recording capabilities and optical zoom”?
City staff listed three uses in a memo to council members:
1. For special events. “In recent years, there have been several issues of violent acts against attendees at special events throughout the United States. In 2022, the city hosted 175 special events, oftentimes requiring the assignment of police personnel to ensure crowd safety.
“The (vehicle) could be positioned in the vicinity of these events to allow for use as an operations center for scene security, along with providing additional crowd monitoring to proactively address criminal behavior before it can impact attendees and the event. While not designed to replace uniformed personnel, the (vehicle) would be a valuable resource towards aiding uniformed personnel to ensure public safety.”
2. For impromptu gatherings. Champaign “has experienced an influx of impromptu gatherings, commonly referred to as ‘pop-up parties,’ which frequently result in order maintenance issues. These issues include consumption of alcohol on the public right of way and loud music, as well as significant episodes of violence, that include serious offenses ranging from aggravated discharge of a firearm to two homicides. These gatherings have affected the security of city-owned properties and private businesses, as parking lots are often used for unauthorized gatherings by the attendees.
“Due to staffing levels and priority calls for service, the police department struggles to effectively discourage these gatherings before they become unmanageable and to enforce city ordinance and state criminal violations that occur at these events.
“Furthermore, the volume of people congregating is an officer safety issue. … (The vehicle) can be positioned near potential impromptu gathering locations identified through intelligence-led policing practices. This will allow remote covert camera operations to be used in conjunction with the overt WCCTV camera trailer currently utilized by the police department.”
3. For narcotics-related investigations, “some of the most dangerous operations conducted by police officers. Subjects involved in illegal narcotics trade often protect themselves and their narcotics supply with firearms. The police department routinely recovers illegally possessed firearms during the execution of search warrants related to narcotics investigations.
“To obtain a search warrant for a residence, it is necessary to provide documentation to support a probable cause affidavit. In narcotics-related investigations, probable cause is often developed by utilizing confidential sources to make illegal narcotics purchases.
"The ability to remotely monitor controlled substance purchases utilizing a confidential source would mitigate some of the safety concerns associated with having a vehicle occupied by sworn personnel.”
A process that will end with a new council district map, necessitated by the results of the 2020 Census.
The city’s deadline for residents to submit map proposals of their own is July 19, with a study session reviewing entries set for Aug. 22 and a final meeting on Sept. 19.
Head to the city’s new public engagement website — engagechampaign.org — to get involved.
A combined $132,849 in Community Block Grant funding with four agencies.
— Champaign School District: $49,000 for Operation Hope, an academic, college and career mentoring program serving 100 teens at Central and Centennial high schools and Novak Academy.
— DreAAm Opportunity Center: $46,327 for 125 youths to take part in the summer youth program “Dream Big!”
— Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club: $19,364 for 50 teens to take part in the eight-week Summer Leadership Institute.
— Champaign Park District: $18,158 for the Douglass Center’s 10-week summer camp, covering tuition for eight youths per week over 10 weeks.