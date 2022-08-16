CHAMPAIGN — The City of Champaign Township is tentatively planning to open a low-barrier shelter for the homeless later this year in what is now the Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County building at 119 E. University Ave., C — pending city council approval of the funding and a signed lease.
Before the council today is a proposal to fund the new shelter for two years at a total $3.9 million.
That would include leasing the Habitat building after the agency moves to 1914 Glenn Park Drive, C, along with remodeling, training, staffing and other expenses, according to City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom.
The shelter would provide space for 50 men and 10 women and would be considered “low-barrier” because men and women would be admitted regardless of their state of sobriety — though they wouldn’t be permitted to use drugs and alcohol on the premises or bring a weapon into the shelter, Quarnstrom said.
Outside of those restrictions, he said, it would be “no questions asked.”
While the township doesn’t yet have a signed lease for the current Habitat building, it’s well-suited to serve as the township’s low-barrier shelter once it’s equipped with restrooms and showers and furnished, he said.
The plan would be to have the shelter open by Nov. 1 and lease the building for two years while looking for a permanent location for the shelter, Quarnstrom said.
Also in the plans would be to have a shelter coordinator hired by Oct. 1 and have that person participate in the hiring of the rest of the staff throughout October. The staff is likely to include about 15 people working in such positions as case managers and security guards, he said.
While staffing remains an issue for most employers, Quaranstrom said the operation of a shelter by a local government will allow for offering an appealing salary and benefits package for employees.
All staff members will be employed by the township with first- and second-shift annual salaries of about $64,487 for a program director, $58,500 for an outreach coordinator, $52,650 for case managers and $37,050 for security guards, according to a memo to the council from city Neighborhood Programs Manager Jennifer Carlson.
Higher salaries would be paid to third-shift security guards and case managers.
Also before the council Tuesday is an additional $200,000 for rent and mortgage assistance through an intergovernmental agreement between the city and township.
The added funding could serve an additional 330 households.
The city’s current budget includes a total $6.3 million in the general fund to address homeless and housing security issues, according to Carlson.