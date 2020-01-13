The Champaign City Council will discuss possible changes to its special events ordinance, including:
— Making it clear that aside from existing agreements for special events such as Friday Night Live or the Illinois Marathon, the city will not waive the cost of city services, nor provide sponsorship or funding. City staff said there is not “an identified recurring revenue source” for event sponsorship.
— Raising the minimum limit of liability insurance organizers need to get from $300,000 to $1 million per occurrence. This would be more in line with industry standards, city staff said.
— Adding a $20 per-day fee for late applications. The fee would provide flexibility to process late applications, but encourage organizers to get them in by the time they’re due 30 days before the event, city staff said.
The council previously discussed this last April, when the council directed staff to develop guidelines for sponsoring special events.