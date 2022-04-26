CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign may be committing up to $5.1 million in seed money to solutions intended to help reduce homelessness.
Under a three-pronged proposal going to the city council tonight, the city would provide the City of Champaign Township $3.1 million to operate a new low-barrier shelter for the homeless and an additional $200,000 to give out in rental assistance.
And with the remaining $1.8 million, the city would seek proposals for other shelter or permanent housing units and case management services.
The city wouldn’t be developing new housing units or providing the case management services itself, but rather would be seeking an affordable housing services provider to take all of that on, according to Kerri Wiman, the city’s neighborhood services director.
The $5.1 million city officials are proposing to spend is in addition to the $50,000 the city council approved earlier this month for the township’s rental assistance program and the $183,328 the city granted to the Champaign agency C-U at Home to operate a temporary low-barrier winter emergency shelter at two churches that ended April 15.
While the low-barrier shelter was a temporary measure to get through the winter, C-U at Home operates a permanent sober shelter at 70 E. Washington St., C — but substance abusers aren’t welcome to stay there.
Since that agency adopted a sober shelter policy, the community has lacked a permanent low-barrier shelter that accepts homeless people who abuse drugs and alcohol.
Enter City of Champaign Township: Pending council approval, Township Supervisor Andy Quranstrom said his goal would be to have a low-barrier shelter available by November, initially working with churches to provide space given that the shelter would need to be open in time for cold weather this year.
Quarnstrom said he sees a need for separate sober and low-barrier shelters, because homeless people with substance abuse issues have different needs from those who don’t.
And while C-U at Home paused its shelter services for a time last year due to a staff shortage, Quarnstrom said he believes the township could successfully operate a low-barrier shelter and keep it staffed by paying high-enough wages.
“I don’t think it’s realistic to pay a shelter coordinator minimum wage,” he said.
The city funding would buy the township two years to show it could effectively operate a low-barrier shelter and to determine the full scope of the needs, Quarnstrom said.
The solution the township is looking at would include other components than sheltering and eventually finding a more permanent space for the shelter, he said.
Taking on a low-barrier shelter wouldn’t be easy, Quarnstrom said, but he sees the township as well-suited to do so.
“It’s ultimately our responsibility,” he said. “We’re good at it.”
The long-term goal is to operate a low-barrier shelter 24 hours a day, every day of the year — and not just as a place to sleep, Wiman said.
“What we’ve learned is it’s really not helpful or humane to ask people to pack up everything they own each morning,” she said.
More helpful would be a safe place for the homeless to be day and night, she said.
The extra $200,000 in rental assistance money would be allotted over two years, Quarnstrom said.
The city has already passed through $525,000 in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to the township for rental assistance in the past couple of years, Wiman said. And there’s still a significant need for rent assistance, she and Quarnstrom said.
One indicator for Wiman that there’s a significant need for more affordable housing and shelter services is that half of all calls to the United Way of Champaign County’s 211 Help Center from March 1, 2021 to this past March 1 were for housing and shelter.
And in the past 12 months, the center made 590 referrals to local homeless shelters, she said.
A little over half the $5.1 million — $2.6 million — would come from some of the city’s federal coronavirus relief funding and the remaining $2.5 million would come from the city’s general operating fund balance, according to Wiman.
If the council gives the go-ahead tonight, intergovernmental agreements will be prepared and brought back to the council in July for final approval, she said.