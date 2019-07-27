URBANA — While Champaign County wound up mailing property tax bills a month later than usual, it was actually an early bird among Illinois counties in completing an essential step in the property tax cycle.
Champaign County was the 32nd county in the state to submit its assessment abstract to the Illinois Department of Revenue, according to agency spokesman Sam Salustro.
The state must receive the abstract before issuing a county a final multiplier, a figure applied to ensure assessments are at the required one-third of market value.
A county must have the final multiplier before it can complete and mail out property tax bills, he said.
Champaign County submitted its abstract to the state Feb. 21 on 2018 taxes payable this year, according to county Supervisor of Assessments Paula Bates.
That was about two weeks later than last year, but the county multiplier (1.0000) wasn’t certified by the state until April 24, about two months later than last year.
Bates said Champaign County’s abstract has been sent to the state in February for six of the past seven tax years, with the exception being 2015, when it was sent in mid-March, and the county’s final multiplier has been supplied by the state for most of those years in February or March.
The state Department of Revenue typically pushes out multipliers as it receives abstracts, but this year Champaign County’s abstract arrived at the agency on Feb. 26 during the same period as those from 11 other counties, according to Salustro.
While Champaign County taxpayers have grown accustomed to on-time tax bills, many counties in Illinois are further behind in their tax cycles.
Salustro said nearly one-fifth of the state’s 102 counties didn’t submit their abstracts this year until after May 1.
“We still have not received them from a handful of others,” he said.
The Department of Revenue traditionally considers property tax bills that are mailed by counties after May 1 to be late, but also says that when bills are mailed out after May 1, taxpayers typically still have 30 days to make the first installment payment.
Meanwhile, Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing said she has hired Dan Welch, the county’s former longtime treasurer, to help address the backlog in processing tax bill payments in her office.
“We have a huge backlog because of this delay in the taxes,” she said.
The second issue in what Prussing called “a perfect storm” in the tax cycle has been a new county computer system.
Prussing said her office staff has needed to take time away from processing tax payments to answer many calls from the public since the new system is tagging some payments that were made on time as late if they haven’t yet been processed by her office.
“If you paid on time, you won’t get a late fee,” Prussing assured.
Champaign County isn’t the only one in the area where the tax cycle was delayed by a later multiplier from the state.
Bobbi Rairden, Douglas County’s treasurer, said it also threw off the tax cycle in that county.
Though, she said, “we’re way earlier than last year, so that’s a saving grace.”
Last year, due to issues in the Douglas County supervisor of assessments office, property tax bills didn’t hit the mail until August, and the first installment wasn’t due until Sept. 10.