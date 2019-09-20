URBANA — Some elected officials in Champaign County will be getting a raise late next year.
On Thursday night, the Champaign County Board voted 14-3 to adopt a resolution increasing the salaries of county officials who will take office following the 2020 election cycle.
The county auditor, coroner and recorder will each see their salaries increase from $91,612 to $91,830 in December 2020 (a 0.24 percent raise) and to $93,666 in December 2021 (2 percent).
The circuit clerk will get a bit more, with that position’s salary going from $93,709 to $95,656 in December 2020 (2.08 percent) and to $97,569 in December 2021 (2 percent).
“The circuit clerk’s office has more employees and its budget is bigger,” County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said. “Plus, several years ago, there was an inaccuracy — a calculation error — and the circuit clerk got less money. Now we are trying to make it even again.”
Compensation for all four offices will remain flat in December 2022 and 2023.
The county board chair’s salary will remain at $12,000 a year.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said state statutes require compensation for elected officials be set at least 180 days prior to the start of each office’s next term of office.
While the county board has until May 2020 to make this decision, it decided to do so now so that the new salaries could be incorporated into the county budget.
In other business, the board voted 16-1 to approve an ordinance establishing a county cannabis retailers’ occupation tax.
The ordinance imposes a tax of up to 3 percent on sales of marijuana products at retail locations in incorporated areas and 3.75 percent at retail locations in unincorporated areas.
The retail tax will be placed on the gross sales of anyone engaged in the business of selling recreational cannabis. It becomes effective Jan. 1.
Also, Chris Hausman of Pesotum appeared before the board to express concern that the county’s drainage districts still have not received their property-tax money from the county.