URBANA — There will soon be a new vacancy on the Champaign County Board.
Wayne Williams, who holds one of two board seats in District 11, has resigned effective March 1.
Williams, a Democrat, also resigned his position as Cunningham Township assessor to take a new job with the Cook County Assessor’s Office.
His replacement on the county board will serve through the end of his term Nov. 30, 2024.
Williams said it’s been a privilege representing his constituents.
“I am especially proud of the work the board has done over the past two years on redistricting to ensure the diverse population of Champaign County has representation in their county government, ensuring the county portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds help meet the needs of our community and addressing long overdue improvements in county facilities and technology so that we may better serve our county residents,” Williams said in his resignation letter dated Wednesday.
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said the county Democratic party will nominate a replacement to fill the balance of Williams' county board term and send the nomination to him. The appointment of a replacement is subject to approval by the board.