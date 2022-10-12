URBANA — The Champaign County Board has given a unanimous, emphatic answer of “no” to the owners of University Rehab of C-U, who were seeking changes in a 2019 sales agreement that would have paved the way for the facility in Urbana to be sold again to a company that wants to turn it into a drug-treatment center.
That won’t prevent a closure of this nursing home — which used to be the Champaign County Nursing Home before it was sold to Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC in 2019 — according to Keith Gibbons, chief investment officer for Altitude Health Services speaking on behalf of the nursing home owners.
The owners asked the county board to make changes in restrictive covenants that were included as part of the original sale, among them that the facility can only be used as a nursing home until 2028.
“Not granting the motion is a lose-lose,” Gibbons warned.
If the county board says no, the county would be left with a vacant building nobody else will want due to the restrictive covenants, he said.
The owners have been losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a month on the Urbana facility, Gibbons said.
“Where we stand now is the losses we are sustaining are just not sustainable,” he said.
Board member Eric Thorsland recalled that he objected to the sale to the current nursing home owners.
"We knew you were a flipper who was going to come in here and snatch up properties," he said.
The owners can and should do better, he said.
"So, I've got four nos for you — no, heck no, hell no and you can figure out the last one," Thorsland said.
Board member Stephanie Fortado offered a third option to selling or closing without a sale — the board could revisit the question "if your doomsday scenario comes true," she said to Gibbons. And the owners could try to turn the facility around, she said.
“I’m really sorry y’all drove down here,” she said. “It’s going to be defeated.”
Gibbons said a turnaround has been tried.
“If this nursing home was viable, or even close to being viable, we would not be here,” he said.
Board member Jim Goss recalled the many hours that went into negotiating the 2019 sale and the covenants that were included.
He said he was sorry the deal didn’t work out the way the owners planned, but his vote was no.
“For our community, we need this nursing home,” he said.