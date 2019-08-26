URBANA — A free health-education event will be held by the Champaign County Christian Health Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
It will be held at the center, which is in the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, building 3, 1400 W. Park St., U.
Included will be free blood-pressure checks, games, healthy snacks, give-aways and prizes.
The Champaign County Christian Health Center is a free clinic that provides primary medical care and dental care to people who don’t have health insurance or who are underinsured, meaning they can’t afford medical care due to their insurance plans’ high deductibles, according to Executive Director Crystal Hogue.
Care is provided by volunteer doctors and dentists.
The center is open for primary care every Tuesday evening by appointment, and walk-in patients are also seen during that time, Hogue said.
Care is also provided by appointment only on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of the month, and dental care is provided on the second Monday evening of each month.