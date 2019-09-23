URBANA — The Champaign County Clerk’s office will be registering voters all day Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.
Registration will be done at the clerk’s office at Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
Voter registration will also be done Tuesday for part of the day at three other locations, including:
— Parkland College cafeteria, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C, 3-6 p.m.
— Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St., U, 2-4 p.m.