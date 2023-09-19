URBANA — The Mahomet-Seymour school district plans to make longtime Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup its new building and grounds director.
Northrup couldn’t be reached Tuesday morning, but district Superintendent Kenny Lee confirmed that the school board at its meeting Monday approved the employment of Northrup as director of buildings and grounds.
The board approved the appointment of Northrup unanimously.
It was unclear whether Northrup, who is up for election next year, plans to leave office before his term is up.
Asked about when Northrup will start his new position, Lee said, “we will have to work through the transition.”
Northrup is the sole Republican countywide office holder. He has been coroner since 2004, and before that was deputy coroner for three years.
Neither County Board Chair Kyle Patterson nor County Executive Steve Summers have received a resignation letter from Northrup, both said Tuesday.
But Summers said he knew Northrup was considering the new position.
“We haven’t really had a lengthy discussion about it,” Summers said.
He also said Northrup had told him the chief deputy coroner has been in that position for 13 years and would be able to run the department until the next election.
“My hope is he would stay on long enough to work with his current chief deputy until the party is able to come up with someone,” Summers said.
If Northrup leaves before his term is up, the county Republican party would choose an interim coroner to fill the rest of the current term and Patterson would appoint that person, with the county board's approval.