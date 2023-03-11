URBANA — Champaign County Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath is continuing a popular tradition of allowing defendants with overdue fines to pay them without collection or late fees.
Between April 10 and 21, anyone who has a balance due on a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation or conservation violation will be able to pay their total due minus any late fees and collection fees which have accumulated.
The amnesty does not apply to any fines already paid or tax refunds that have been applied against a balance.
Those wishing to take advantage of the offer and need to know what they owe, should email the clerk’s office at cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.
The email must contain the individual’s name with middle initial, address, phone number, email address, and their court case number or numbers.
The case numbers can be looked up at the circuit clerk’s website, champaigncircuitclerk.org. Go to the tab called “View Court Case Information,” and fill in a name in the box called “Search by Participant Name.”
Payments can be made in person at the circuit clerk’s office in the courthouse at 101 E. Main St., U, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. during those two weeks.
Those paying should bring their fine quotes, a driver’s license or a state identification card. Acceptable forms of payment are cash, cashier’s check, credit card or debit card. Personal checks will not be accepted.
Payments can also be made online at www.champaigncircuitclerk.org by selecting the box called “Amnesty Week Payments.” Individuals must use the reference number or numbers received in their quotes to make sure the payment is accurately applied.
Anyone with questions may call 217-384-3725 or email cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.