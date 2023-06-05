CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help regarding a shooting in Rantoul.
About 3 a.m. April 20, Rantoul police were dispatched to three separate locations in Rantoul for victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The location of the shooting was identified as in the 600 block of Heath Drive, where all of the victims had attended a party.
All three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers collected various calibers of shell casings from the area west of the of that block, near the 600 block of East Perimeter Road.
Police ask that anyone in the nearby area with exterior surveillance cameras or anyone with cell phone video to review the footage for any suspicious people or vehicles captured in the area around the time of the incident.
If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards.
All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.