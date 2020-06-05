Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Click here
URBANA - This summer's Champaign County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement was made this morning, a release from the Champaign County Fair Association stating "safety of the Champaign County Fair’s visitors, participants, and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair.
"After seeking guidance from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and taking direction from Governor Pritzker, it became clear that cancellation was the prudent choice for the fair to do it’s part to improve community health and safety, and reduce the cycle of infection."
All other non-fair events scheduled on the fairgrounds are canceled or postponed.
The Beach Boys Country and country singer Billy Currington were scheduled to perform on July 23-24.
Concert ticket refunds will be offered, information becoming available in the coming weeks.
The Champaign County Fair is scheduled to return July 23-31, 2021.