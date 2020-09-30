Local health officials say that for the first time in more than a month someone has died from coronavirus in Champaign County.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde says a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday.
The woman is the 21st person to die of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic, but the first since August 20th.
Meanwhile, CUPHD announced another 46 cases of the virus Wednesday, pushing the total to 4,737, with 4,355 of those considered recovered.
The number of active cases grew by five to 361 and the number of hospitalizations dropped by one to seven.