The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced Friday that there was another death in Champaign County from coronavirus, which is the third fatality in as many days.
CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde says the latest person to die from COVID-19 was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.
She is the 23rd person to die from the virus in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, local health officials announced another 48 cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the total to 4,841. More than 4,400 of those are considered recovered.
Active cases increased by five to 388. And hospitalizations increased by one to six.