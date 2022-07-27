CHAMPAIGN — Monkeypox in Illinois has risen steadily in the last two weeks, with the number of cases in Champaign County now up to two.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the first case in the county July 12, an adult male. The second case, also a man, was discovered last week, according to public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
Both cases have been lab-confirmed, Pryde said.
There was no link established between the two cases, she said.
Illinois had 356 cases of monkeypox as of Tuesday — up from 122 July 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Illinois continues to have the third-highest number of cases in the U.S., after New York, which has 900, and California, which has 356.
Pryde said contact tracing for both cases in Champaign County has been completed.
The most common way monkeypox is being transmitted person-to-person is through close, intimate contact with someone who has been infected, “so not by simply walking by someone” who’s been infected, she said.
While there are a lot of reasons for rash other than monkeypox, Pryde said anyone with a new or unexplained rash illness with or without accompanying symptoms — such as fever, fatigue, headache, muscle ache and/or enlarged lymph nodes — should contact their medical provider.