CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County home sales declined again in July, but the average sales price was higher.
The Champaign County Association of Realtors reported Friday that home sales were down 15.5 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.
That followed a 15.9 percent home sales decline in June, compared to June 2021.
Year-to-date home sales in the county were down by 9.7 percent from the first seven months of last year, the group said.
The average sales price of a home in July was $218,020, up 1.7 percent from July 2021.
Prospective buyers still looking to make a move this summer will find inventory down a bit from July. As of Aug. 16, there were 877 homes on the market, down from 901 in July, according to the Realtors group.
Champaign County Association of Realtors President Stefanie Pratt said the local housing market continues to stabilize after pandemic-driven years that brought record sales volumes for two previous months of July.
This year, July buyers were also impacted by rising inflation and higher home prices and mortgage rates which combined to slow down sales, according to Pratt.
Mortgage rates are expected to continue to remain volatile, according to the Realtors group.
As of Aug. 11, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate was 5.22 percent, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
“As we enter the fall months, buyers may find a greater window of opportunity as there should be an increase to the numbers of listings coming on the market creating more favorable conditions, and as more sellers begin to negotiate prices,” Pratt said.
With many people still working at least part of the time from home, Pratt said buyers are sill seeking work-from-home features.
More to know from the Realtors latest update for Champaign County:
— The average number of days on the market for homes continued to decline from 30 days in July 2021 to 19 days this past July.
— The median home sales price (the midpoint between half the homes selling for higher and half the homes selling for lower) rose 8.3 percent in July to $195,000, compared with July 2021.