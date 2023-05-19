CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County home sales in April were down 26 percent, while the supply of houses to sell remained tight.
The Champaign County Association of Realtors said there were 188 homes sold in April, compared to 255 the same month last year.
The median price of a home was $190,000, compared to $190,827 in April 2022, the group said.
The average sales price of $222,742, was down nearly 5.7 percent, comparing April this year and last year.
As of Wednesday, there were 669 properties on the market, compared to 825 at the same time last year.
As of Thursday, the a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was averaging 6.39 percent.
“Ongoing tighter market conditions, inventory shortages, fluctuating mortgage rates and liquidity challenges are all impacting affordability in today’s market,” said Realtors association President P.J. Trautman.